Jarkiholi Scandal: Woman From Alleged Sex CD To Record Her Statement With Magistrate

In another significant development in the Jarkiholi sex scandal, a local magistrate on Monday, has permitted the victim to record her statement under section 164 with the magistrate. The victim had moved the court filing a plea seeking to record her statement with the magistrate and sought government protection alleging threat to her life from Jarkiholi. She has written to the Karnataka High Court's Chief Justice, urging to take up her case alleging that the state-constituted SIT was not probing fairly.

FIR filed against Jarkiholi

On Friday, the woman who allegedly features in the sex CD with Jarkiholi has filed a written complaint against him via her advocate Jagadesh Kumar. Releasing a 29-second-long clip, she has said that she has decided to muster courage and file a complaint and sought security for her kin from ex-CM Siddaramaiah, KPCC President DK Shivakumar and others, as per reports. FIR has been registered against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. FIR registered under 376C ( Sexual intercourse by person in authority), 354A (sexual harassment), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 417 (cheating) sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67A IT Act (publishing material of sexually explicit act).

Later, Jarkiholi claimed that Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar (DKS) had allegedly released the controversial sex CD. Terming DKS 'impotent', Jarkiholi claimed that DKS was trying to defame him. Reacting to these allegations, DK Shivakumar said, "He is frustrated. Every day, he speaks whatever he wants. They are in the government, they have SIT & officials. Let them investigate and take action." READ | Jarkiholi scandal: Woman featuring in alleged sex CD files complaint against ex-minister

Jarkiholi sex scandal

A Bengaluru activist approached the Cubbon Park police with a complaint alleging that Jarkiholi (Water resources minister) asked for sexual favours to offer a woman a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The activist complainant, Dinesh Kallahalli, has allegedly submitted a CD that has the clip involving Jarkiholi and the woman, along with audio clips. He alleged that the girl had approached the minister to seek permission to operate drone cameras to shoot a dam for a documentary, during which she was offered a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, in return for sexual favours. BJP has cried foul alleging conspiracy and Congress has sought CM's resignation. While Jarkiholi has refuted it, he resigned from his cabinet post.

Immediately, Jarkiholi and 6 other ministers got an injunction against 68 media houses from airing any CD or other material that is likely to defame them. The six ministers - Shivaram Hebbar, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, K Sudhakar, K C Narayana Gowda and Byrathi Basavaraj - who are all Congress/JDS-turned-BJP MLAs - claimed that the broadcast of such news had allegedly caused 'embarassment to their families' and led voters to believe that 'ministers are involved in scandals'. Then, Kalhalli withdrew the complaint stating that 'victim's image was getting spoilt online', while the Bengaluru police have registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on ex-Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's complaint.