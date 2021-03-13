Jarkiholi Sex Scandal: Police Files Blackmail Case Based On Ex-minister's Complaint

Days after Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered an SIT probe into the Jarkiholi sex scandal, Bengaluru police has registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on ex-Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's complaint. An SIT headed by ADGP Soumendu Mukherjee is currently probing into the issue after Ramesh Jarkiholi claimed an FIR had been filed against him on March 2, causing him 'political defamation'. Jarkilholi - a Congress-turned-BJP cabinet minister resigned from his cabinet post after a video of him in a compromising situation was aired by local TV news channels. He had allegedly offered the woman a government job in lieu of sexual favours, which has been refuted by Jarkiholi.

Bengaluru police files complaint

On Sunday, social activist Dinesh Kalahalli who filed a sexual harassment case against the ex-Karnataka minister withdrew it, stating that 'victim's image was getting spoilt online'. Denying any 'political pressure', Kalahalli's lawyer, who submitted the activist's letter to Cubbon Paul police station, said that Kalahalli was withdrawing the case to stop any more attacks on the victim and not under 'political pressure'. After Kalahalli withdrew his complaint, Ramesh Jarkiholi's brother -Balchandra Jarkiholi demanded a CBI enquiry into the sex scandal alleging a conspiracy to defame the ex-minister.

Previously, Jarkiholi and 6 other ministers got an injunction against 68 media houses from airing any CD or other material that is likely to defame them. The six ministers - Shivaram Hebbar, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, K Sudhakar, K C Narayana Gowda and Byrathi Basavaraj - who are all Congress/JDS-turned-BJP MLAs - claimed that the broadcast of such news had allegedly caused 'embarassment to their families' and led voters to believe that 'ministers are involved in scandals'. The court admonished the media saying 'it should get its source verified through legally admissible process', granting the injunction.

Jarkiholi sex scandal

A Bengaluru activist approached the Cubbon Park police with a complaint alleging that Jarkiholi (Water resources minister) asked for sexual favours to offer a woman a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The activist complainant, Dinesh Kallahalli, has allegedly submitted a CD that has the clip involving Jarkiholi and the woman, along with audio clips. He alleged that the girl had approached the minister to seek permission to operate drone cameras to shoot a dam for a documentary, during which she was offered a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, in return for sexual favours.

Refuting the allegations, Jarkiholi said, "I am myself very shocked by the allegation. Let the truth come out through an inquiry. Even though I am innocent, am taking moral responsibility and resigning from my post in the cabinet ". While Jarkiholi's supporters held a protest march appealing to the Yediyurappa government to not accept it, the CM accepted it. BJP has cried foul alleging conspiracy and Congress has sought CM's resignation.