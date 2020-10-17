'Real Fascism': Jay Panda, Maj Gen GD Bakshi Condemn Illegal Detention Of Pradeep Bhandari

BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda took to Twitter reacting to the 'illegal detention' of Republic TV's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari and alleged the behaviour of the Maharashtra police is 'shameful'. Within moments of being illegally detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday, Pradeep Bhandari was released after a massive uproar from people across the country.

Taking to Twitter, Jay Panda rebuked that detention that was not in accordance with the basic process of law and further alleged it to be 'real fascism'.

Shameful how Maharashtra & Odisha police simply "pick up" & assault journalists & do custodial interrogation, without following the basic process of law, like in Pakistan. This is real fascism. Please speak up for Ramesh Rath of @otvnews & @pradip103 of @republic — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) October 17, 2020

Furthermore, Major General GD Bakshi also condemned the detention of Pradeep Bhandari and termed it to be 'a dangerous attack on press freedom'. Speaking on the debate with Arnab Goswami, the Major General GD Bakshi urged the central government to take cognisance of the incident.

"We have a central government which is supposed to see that the country is run in accordance with the rule of law. This is a very dangerous attack on press freedom. And I am surprised by the other media channels. Earlier, the press used to stand for their contemporaries. This can happen to anyone," said Major General GD Bakshi.

Bhandari released after 'detention'

Within moments of being illegally detained by the Mumbai police, Pradeep Bhandari was released on Saturday after a massive uproar from people across the country. Bhandari, who left the police station stated that the police seized his phone, after questioning over 10 hours. He added that the police tried to arrest him, inspite of him being granted anticipatory bail by a court, allegedly citing 'pressure from the top'.

" I felt I lived in a democracy in Maharashtra, but I got to see true fascism today. The way they detained me undemocratically, they tried to arrest me, they tried to physically assault me. Under the name of summons, they tried to interrogate me in custody. All my phones have been seized. when I asked why are you seizing my phones, then they said that 'they got a call from top people'. The more you try to harass Republic, we will speak the truth louder," said Bhandari.

