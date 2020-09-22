Jaya Saha Could Be Arrested By NCB As Her Drug Chats Spill Bollywood's Drug Secrets

Jaya Saha could be arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau over her alleged involvement in a drug cartel involving Bollywood stars. As per NCB sources, apart from the chats with Deepika Padukone and others, the officers have found evidence of the talent manager’s procurement and supply of drugs, which is illegal as per the NDPS Act. She is also being termed as the ‘kingpin’ of the entire racket, as she revealed more information about the chats, thus prompting the NCB officers to mull her arrest.

Jaya Saha has been summoned for a second day of questioning on Tuesday, after the question on Monday led to revelations. The talent manager had also been questioned by the CBI and ED in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The news of the chances of Jaya Saha’s arrest comes amid lens on KWAN, the company she works for as a talent manager. Deepika Padukone is managed by the talent management company and her manager Karishma Prakash had been summoned by NCB on Monday. In a recent development, the CEO of KWAN, Dhruv Chitgopekar has also been summoned for questioning on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another name from the film industry circles to be summoned is producer Madhu Mantena. His name had also surfaced allegedly during the investigation of Jaya Saha.

Shraddha Kapoor is also likely to be summoned for questioning this week, as is Sara Ali Khan.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and Sushant’s staff Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda have been arrested by the NCB for their alleged involvement in a drug cartel. The agency is also probing the 2019 video where Deepika Padukone and numerous other stars’ are seen partying, after SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa registered a complaint with the NCB. Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and two others have had their judicial custody extended.

