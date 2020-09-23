'Jaya Saha Just An Agent, Big Names To Surface,' Says SSR's Friend Yuvraj Who Knows KWAN

After Kwan talent manager Jaya Saha's chats exposed a list of top stars involved in the drug nexus, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actor Yuvraj S Singh spoke exclusively to Republic TV alleging that there were at least 20 more names of top stars that would surface as the NCB continues to probe the case.

"Kwan is a big agency. It means top-level, A-listers are involved. I had heard that all these stars take cocaine and are into drugs, all this is clear now. Talent managers are people who incite this. Apart from Rhea, Uday Singh Gauri's name has also surfaced. He is someone who also manages a talent company. The entire industry is managed by these talent managers who carry out a drug nexus in the industry," said Yuvraj who claimed to know the company since its inception.

'Jaya Saha is just an agent...'

"Over the last 5-7 years, this is really exploded. And many more agencies are involved. Many people are involved in this. Jaya Saha is just an agent, what superstars tell her, she has to do. Stars tell their agents, I want this I want that. Why should a talent management agency be so active in supplying drugs? Are they drug dealers? Who knows if they are also earning money through this," he alleged.

While Yuvraj refrained from taking names, he alleged that as the NCB continues its investigation it would unearth at least 15-20 top stars who are involved in this. "A lot more names would surface, I don't feel I should take names. But I know 15-20 A-listers who are involved with this, the names would come out. The special man in Deepika's life is also involved in this. From Jaya Saha to Dhruv to Deepika, there is also an angle of casting couch that will be exposed," claimed Yuvraj.

KWAN team under NCB scanner

KWAN's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar is under the NCB scanner while sources have also informed that the agency is further probing the ownership of KWAN.

The talent management agency employee Karishma Prakash - who manages Deepika Padukone - and has also been summoned by the investigating agency. Currently, the NCB is interrogating KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar in connection with the drug nexus.

With NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus, panic has struck the industry as sources have informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers to discuss the future course. The actors have sought legal advice in case their names crop up or they face summoning.

