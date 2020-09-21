SENSATIONAL: Jaya Saha’s Chats With Actress ‘S’, ‘N’ Talking ‘CBD Oil’ And ‘MD’ Accessed

Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager Jaya Saha is under the NCB scanner and was called for questioning on Monday about the agency's probe into the Bollywood drugs angle. After Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea, Republic TV accesses more chats of Saha with Bollywood celebrities showing discussion on drugs and banned substances.

After accessing chats of top Bollywood actresses 'D' and 'K', the new chats that have come forward show a conversation between actress 'S' and Jaya Saha, and a third one with 'N'.

One of the chats show how Jaya Saha tells Bollywood actress 'S' that she's sending 'CBD oil' and in return actress 'S' replies, 'Thank You'. Another chat shows 'N' telling Jaya Saha, "U promise me to get me some nice MD in Bombay and we will party together", to which Saha replies, "How you are making me into a peddler. However! Your wish is my command."

The WhatsApp chats between Jaya Saha and two more people, one of them being a top Bollywood actor, indicate that Jaya Saha was allegedly the 'big kingpin' who was delivering drugs to Bollywood celebrities. As the investigation expands, more chats with other stars are being examined by the Narcotics Control Bureau before the final summons are sent out, sources inform Republic TV. The sources also suggest that the NCB is looking at those who have delivered the banned substances to the celebrities.

NCB's probe into Bollywood and Drugs

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

Just on Monday, even as Jaya Saha is being questioned by the NCB, sources have also confirmed to Republic that actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are likely to be summoned by the agency at some point this week. Sara Ali Khan's name had come up in the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, NCB had confirmed, whereas Shraddha Kapoor's prospective summoning is a new development.

