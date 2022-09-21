JDU MLC Dinesh Singh Detained & Interrogated By I-T Team For 3 Hours At Patna Airport

Janata Dal (United) MLC Dinesh Singh who reached Patna from Delhi on Tuesday evening, was detained at the airport. He was seen coming out of the airport after three hours of being interrogated by the Income Tax Department.

Meanwhile, officials of the Income Tax Department were also spotted carrying a sealed suitcase as they left the airport premises after questioning JD(U) MLC Dinesh Singh. On being interrogated by media persons, officials of the Income Tax Department refused to answer any questions regarding the matter.

JDU MLC Dinesh Singh detained at Patna Airport

On the other hand, speaking to the media, MLC Dinesh Singh said, “The Income Tax Department officials had some questions for him. However, there was nothing to be found. They were already at the Patna airport before my arrival”

Dinesh Singh further said that the officials had asked questions related to some issues. “The team asked whatever they wanted. Following their interrogation, I left the place. The officials of the Income Tax Department could not find anything, any money as there was nothing to be found,” MLC Dinesh Singh added.

He further informed the media that he will give more information the next morning as he is not well at the moment.

Notably, JD(U) candidate Dinesh Singh won the Muzaffarpur MLC seat by 4400 votes. Dinesh Singh got 5171 votes while RJD's Shambhu got 767 votes in MLC elections

Image: ANI