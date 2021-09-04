JEE Exam Scam: CBI Arrests 7 Accused Over Alleged Irregularities In Conduct Of Exams

In a latest update to JEE Mains irregularity case, the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested seven accused. The arrests include two Directors and four employees of a private company and a private person. Earlier, the CBI had registered a case against a private institute and its Directors and three employees on the allegations of committing fraud in the conduct of JEE (MAIN) exam 2021.

The arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court at Delhi and remanded to police custody till September 9.

According to the CBI, the private institute helped the students to forge the exam and also collected money from them after their selection. CBI has registered a case against the accused - Affinity Education Pvt. Ltd and directors Siddharth Krishna and Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney.

CBI carries out searches in Indore

On September 3, the CBI carried out searches in Indore after reportedly coming across 'hawala' transactions. Earlier, seven people were detained who allegedly tried to bring down the ongoing Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main).

An initial investigation had revealed that Rs 15 lakh was being paid by candidates in exchange for someone else to take the exam on their behalf. The students were given assurance of positive results.

In a statement, the CBI confirmed, "The accused were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top National Institutes of Technology (NITs). In consideration of a huge amount of money, the conspirators were facilitating scam by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana)".

The statement further said that this case was registered on September 1, 2021. The agency also confirmed that subsequent raids were carried out at 20 locations. These locations are in Delhi, NCR, Pune, and Jamshedpur.

The CBI also stated that some private institutions were involved in the scam; they had their touts, associates, and staff posted at the JEE examination centres. It has been found that at least one of the conspirators is from Bihar. Over 20 laptops, seven computers, around 30 post-dated cheques along with voluminous incriminating documents and devices including PDC’s mark sheet of different students were recovered during the raids.

