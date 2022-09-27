JeM-linked Pak Terrorist Killed In Kulgam Encounter; Arms & Ammunition Recovered

A day after a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the killed terrorist has been identified as Abu Hurarah, informed police officials. The police also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AK rifle from the terrorist's procession.

On Monday, two civilians and a soldier were also injured in the encounter in the district's Batpora village. Security forces launched a cordon operation in Batpora village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter when terrorists opened fire at security forces, who retaliated. All three injured civilians were later shifted to the hospital for treatment.

JeM terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

"Terrorist identified as Abu Hurarah, resident of Pakistan. He was a category A terrorist. He was terrorizing locals, coercing them, trying to garner support for ramping up recruitment in the area which is very low in South Kashmir," said Brigadier AS Pundir, Commander 2 sector RR, in a press meet on Tuesday.

Dy SP Govind further informed, "Yesterday, we were able to hold militants in an area. Swift action was taken. During the op, militants fired several rounds. We attempted to safely evacuate civilians when militants threw a grenade at them. 2 civilians and a soldier were injured. All 3 now stable."

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. "Killed terrorist has been identified as Abu Hurarah, a foreign Pakistani terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including AK rifle recovered."