JeM Terrorists Involved In 2019 Lethpora Attack Killed In South Kashmir's Pulwama

A top commander of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit, who was involved in the 2019 Pulwama Fidayeen (suicide) attack, was killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.“The killed terrorists have been identified as Adnan Ismail alias Lamboo and Sameer Dar of JeM,” Inspector General of Police, (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar said while talking to Republic TV.

In 2017, Lamboo infiltrated from Tangdhar sector (Kupwara) and since then he was active here. “He was from the family of the Jaish chief (Maulana) Masood Azhar and was involved in conspiracy and planning of the February 14, 2019, Lethpora attack,” said IGP Kumar. “Lamboo stayed with Adil Dar till the day of Fidayeen attack, the viral video of Adil Dar had his voice in it. He was also responsible to train people in making IEDs. He would recruit youngsters by brainwashing them. He radicalized the young and gave them weapons,” he added.

As per Kashmir Police Chief, in June this year, Lamboo alias Adnan carried out a gruesome attack in Hariparigam in the Awantipora area of South Kashmir.“He killed SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife, Raja Begum, and 22-year-old daughter, Rafia after he along with his terror associates barged inside their home at 11 pm and indiscriminately opened fire on them,” he added.

Another terrorist has been identified as Sameer Dar of Gundibagh, Kakapora area of Pulwama. Active since 2018, Sameer too was part of JeM and was involved in the Lethpora Fidayeen attack. “Now, with the killing of these two dreaded terrorists, only 4 terrorists are still at large in the Lethpora Fidayeen case,” IGP Kumar added. As per IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, 19 terrorists of JeM were involved in the Lethpora attack, out of 19, 08 terrorists have been killed during different anti-terror operations and 7 terrorists were also arrested.

Meanwhile, 15 Corps Commander, Lt. Gen D P Panday believes that the cycle of violence is coming down in the valley and gives credit to locals for providing information to the security forces. “In last few days our mission to end the cycle of violence has seen success and we find greater information coming from locals,” said Lt Gen D P Panday while briefing media here.

The gunfight had erupted after a joint team of the SoG Awantipora and Army launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) between Namibian and Marsar, in the general area of Dachigam forest which falls under police station Khrew in Pulwama district.

“Despite heavy rains, the operation was launched on 27th July and the moment we reached near the suspected spot, they (terrorists) pushed the locals in front of security force and started firing. We evacuated everyone (locals) before taking them and managed to kill both terrorists without any collateral damage. The search continues and so far, 2 dead bodies along with an M-4 rifle, AK-47 rifle, a Glock pistol were recovered from the encounter site,” said GoC Victor Force, Major General R Bali.

Pertinently, this year 89 terrorists have been killed by police and the Indian Army during anti-terror operations in the valley.

“Although the number is lesser than previous years, top commanders have been eliminated so far. Out of 89 terrorists killed 7 were Pakistani terrorists that were killed in the valley,” IGP Kumar said.