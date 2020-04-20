Two JeM Terrorists Planning Attack On Security Forces Apprehended In J&K

Security forces apprehended two overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Pakistan based terror outfit from the Shopian district of South Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

A joint team of security forces led by police arrested the two overground workers ofJeM during vehicle checking at Wachi in Shopian, a police official said. Shopian police, along with 55RR and CRPF 178 Bn apprehended two terrorist associates of Jaish outfit.

"The arrested persons were planning to attack forces deployment near Wachi Shopian," officials said. "Specific information was received today by police Shopian about the movement of two militant associates of JeM outfit who are planning to attack Security force deployment. A Naka was immediately established near the Wachi petrol pump," they said.

Militants were provided with arms

"While observing Naka, two suspects, identified as Uzair Ahmad Dar and Adoor Ahmad Kok, duo residents of Zainpora village tried to flee from the spot but security forces - 55RR and CRPF 178 overpowered both the suspects and were detained," officials said. They said that during frisking, a pistol eight rounds and two grenades were recovered from their possession.

"During preliminary investigation, both the accused claimed themselves as militant associates of JeM outfit and they were provided arms and ammunition recently," officials informed.

Meanwhile, a case under FIR never 27/2020 under section 18,20,23,38,39 ULAP ACT, 7/25 IAA has been registered at Police Station Zainapora and further investigation has been taken up.

Pertinently, on Sunday late evening unidentified terrorist shot dead a policeman in Hiller in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. Identified as SGCt Manzoor Ahmad, posted at Larnoo Police Station was at his home in Hiller when militants attacked him. Wreath laying ceremony was on Monday held in District police lines Anantnag, where floral tributes were paid to the slain policemen.

"We pay our rich tributes to the slain cop for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. We stand by his family at the crucial juncture," JKP said.

The killing of Manzoor Ahmed comes a day after three paramilitary CRPF personnel were killed and two injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore town of north Kashmir.

