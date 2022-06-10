Jharkhand: 2 Men Accused Of Raping Minor Girl Allegedly Set Ablaze By Villagers; 1 Dies

In a shocking incident from Jharkhand, two men accused of raping a minor girl were allegedly set on fire by villagers on the night of June 8, Wednesday. The incident took place in the Gumla district of Jharkhand where the family of the minor reportedly thrashed the two men brutally and then set them on fire.

As informed by the police, the men sustained severe burn injuries and were taken to Sadar Hospital but later, they were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. However, one of the accused identified as Sunil Oraon succumbed to his burn injuries in the hospital and another one is currently undergoing treatment.

Jharkhand | A minor girl was allegedly raped by two persons on June 8. The girl's family members thrashed the accused & set them on fire. One of the two accused has died while the other is undergoing treatment. We'll arrest all those involved in it: MC Lal, Gumla Police (09.06) pic.twitter.com/Y2wzBAL2fG — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

Speaking to ANI, Gumla Sub Divisional Police Officer, Manish Chandra Lal informed that necessary actions are being taken by the police and an investigation is currently underway. He also asserted that all those involved in the incident will be arrested.

Gumla SDPO briefs about the alleged rape case incident

Further providing details pertaining to the incident, Gumla SDPO MC Lal stated that the incident took place when the girl was waiting for a bus with her mother and aunt on Wednesday night. The two accused who were on a bike offered a lift to her and her mother allowed so as they knew the men. However, they took her to an isolated place in a jungle and raped her.

"When the minor girl’s family members and other villagers came to know about the incident, they immediately got hold of the accused from a neighbouring village, of which they were residents", Lal told PTI further adding that the people dragged the two accused all the way to the victim's village.

They were allegedly thrashed and then set ablaze. Furthermore, the motorcycle of one of the accused was set on fire by the villagers, he added. In the meantime, while the victim's family has filed an FIR in the rape case, she has been sent for medical tests. On the other hand, in view of tensions following the incident in the area, the police have also deployed additional forces to maintain law and order.

With agency inputs; Image: ANI