Jharkhand: 3 Including Panchayat Poll Candidate Arrested For Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

In a shocking incident, pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during a nomination filing procession for the Panchayat elections in Jharkhand. Republic TV accessed a viral video from the incident in which Mukhiya candidate Md Shakir Hussian can be seen making his way to the block office gate with a crowd of supporters in Giridih. During the sloganeering in support of Shakir, the crowd begins raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

According to Giridih SDPO Anil Kumar Singh, a total of 10 persons have been named in the FIR in connection with the viral video, and three accused, including the block panchayat candidate, have been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Jharkhand police arrests 3 people, case filed

"A video went viral in which a pro-Pakistan slogan was raised (Pakistan Zindabad) during a procession of nomination filing for the Panchayat election under the Gandey PS area. The incident took place yesterday. At around 11.30, one panchayat poll candidate Shakir Hussian went to file his nomination in the election office. In a huge procession, they raised anti-India slogans, and also violated the civil code of conduct," informed SDPO Anil Kumar Singh.

"Giridih police has registered a case under relevant sections and Shakir Hussian along with his supporters Shoaib and Asif have been arrested. A total of 10 persons have been named in the FIR in connection with the viral video. Further investigation is underway," he added.

Last month, similar pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during the screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Telangana’s Adilabad district. The incident took place on Friday, March 18, when two miscreants reportedly raised anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans in the Natraj theatre. The accused were reportedly thrashed by the public during the incident.