Jharkhand: BJP Slams CM Soren Govt Over Female Cop's Murder, Decries Law & Order Situation

After a female sub-inspector in Jharkhand's Ranchi was mowed down to death by a cattle smuggling vehicle during routine checking on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed the incident "sad and shameful" and condemned the law and order situation under Hemant Soren-led government.

Speaking to Republic TV over the killing of Ranchi sub-inspector Sandhya Topno, BJP Jharkhand chief Deepak Prakash said, "Law and order situation is not good under Hemant Soren government. Cattle smuggling is happening frequently since the formation of the Hemant Soren government."

Adding further, Deepak Prakash alleged links between cattle smuggling gangs and Bangladesh. "These smuggled cattle are then sent to Bangladesh. Many people in the government are involved in it." He also raised security questions and said, "What about the common citizen when the senior Police inspector has fallen prey to it. The Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand is guilty of this. It is condemnable."

"In the border areas of Jharkhand, cattle are smuggled in the night. Even I have mentioned this to the government. But there are people in the government involved in it. District administration people are also involved in it," Prakash said.

'Even police are not safe in Jharkhand': Former CM Raghubar Das

Reacting to the incident, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das bashed the Soren administration, stating that the confidence of the criminals in the state is so high that even police personnel are not safe.

Taking to his Twitter, Raghubar Das noted, "Another courageous daughter of Jharkhand became a victim of the criminals. This is very sad and shameful. The spirits of criminals are so high that even policemen are not safe in the state now."

झारखंड की एक और बेटी हिम्मतवाले अपराधियों की शिकार हो गई। यह बहुत ही दुखद और शर्मनाक है।



अपराधियों के हौसले इतने बुलंद हैं कि राज्य में अब पुलिसकर्मी भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं।



रूपा तिर्की मामले की तरह संध्या टोपनो जी की हत्या भी कहीं रहस्य बन कर न रह जाए? https://t.co/Ymp1koixa2 — Raghubar Das (@dasraghubar) July 20, 2022

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand, saying, "Under JMM-Congress government, cattle smugglers/cow smugglers have got emboldened & have been given a completely free run. The mere arrest of a driver is not enough! Nexus runs very deep."

Jharkhand | Sandhya Topno, a female cop, was mowed down by cattle-animal smuggling mafia



Under JMM-Congress govt cattle smugglers / cow smugglers have got emboldened & have been given a complete free run



Mere arrest of driver not enough! Nexus runs very deep pic.twitter.com/1UF8yNOjn1 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 20, 2022

Female cop mowed to death in Ranchi

A day after a mining mafia dumper ran over a DSP in Haryana, a female sub-inspector was mowed down in a similar way in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Sandhya Topno, in-charge of Tupudana OP, was stationed for a routine vehicle check during the night. During the vehicle check, a pickup van rammed into the 2018 batch inspector at around 3 AM. The accused has been arrested, according to the Ranchi police.

"A female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno mowed down to death during a vehicle check, last night. She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. Accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized," said SSP Ranchi.

It is pertinent to mention that in Haryana, Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the illegal mining mafia which mowed him down near Nuh's Pachgaon on Monday, close to Gugugram. The DSP died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster.