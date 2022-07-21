Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Alleged Aide Pankaj Mishra Sent To ED Custody For 6 Days

A special PMLA court on Wednesday sent Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's alleged political representative Pankaj Mishra to ED custody for 6 days commencing from July 21. He was arrested on Tuesday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. During the hearing, the central agency sought his custody for 14 days citing that the accused might disclose the entire trail of proceeds of crime involved in the case, beneficiaries of the money generated through illegal acts and corroborate the incriminating documents seized during the raids.

Maintaining that the remand sought by the investigating officer is justified for a fair investigation, the court granted Mishra's custody to the ED. However, it directed the IO to not subject the accused to torture and allow proper medication of his ailments. The Jharkhand CM's purported aide has also been allowed access to a lawyer once a day.

The money laundering case

In March earlier this year, the ED filed a PMLA case against Pankaj Mishra and others alleging that he “illegally amassed huge assets in his favour". Subsequently, it conducted raids and froze deposits of Rs.11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him. Moreover, "unaccounted cash" amounting to Rs.5.34 crore was also seized by the central agency, which claimed that the money was linked to illegal mining in Jharkhand. It also seized 5 stone crushers that were illegally operating and an equal number of illegal firearm cartridges.

Hemant Soren under scanner

Trouble mounted for Hemant Soren after a BJP delegation met the Jharkhand Governor in February seeking the removal of the Jharkhand CM under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021. After the Governor sought the opinion of the Election Commission of India, the latter issued a notice to Soren seeking an explanation on why action shouldn't be taken against him.

While he denied the allegations, the EC asked him to appear before it in person or through his counsel. Meanwhile, JMM sought to be impleaded as a party citing that the BJP filed the petition with an aim to disturb the smooth functioning of the Government of Jharkhand. The next hearing in the case will take place on August 5.