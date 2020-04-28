Jharkhand CM To Deploy CRPF In Ranchi To Enforce Complete Lockdown

After the sudden rise in the number of Coronavirus positive cases in Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has decided to deploy CRPF in the Hindpiri area, which is one of the hotspots in the city. Out of the 103 positive cases in Jharkhand, Ranchi alone has reported 74 positive cases.

'CRPF will be deployed in Hindpiri, a Covid hotspot'

In order to enforce complete a complete lockdown, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announced, "CRPF will be deployed in Hindpiri which is a Covid hotspot in Ranchi. There has been a sharp spike in the number of positive cases in Ranchi, especially in Hindpiri area. If the need arises, CRPF will be deployed in other areas of Ranchi to enforce lockdown and ensure that the chain of COVID-19 breaks."

Sources say that three companies of CRPF are being deployed in Ranchi, in order to provide some relief to the Jharkhand Police jawans, which has been doing the job continuously for the past 45 days.

Jharkhand DGP M V Rao said, "I want to caution those people who are spreading fake news on Twitter and Whatsapp. The police will take strict against them. People should maintain hygiene and maintain social distance to curb the menace of Coronavirus."

READ | Bihar Police issues directive to avoid harassment of minorities during Ramzan

In the last week of March, 28 foreign Tabligi Markaz attendees were detained from a mosque in Hindpiri area of Ranchi, which has turned into a hotspot containment zone. After undergoing quarantine, all the foreign nationals responsible for the spread of COVID-19 in Hindipiri area were arrested and sent to jail. All of them were involved in religious preachings despite travelling on a tourist visa.

READ | COVID infection scare to Lalu Yadav; treating doctor in contact with COVID-19 patient

Despite a directive from the MHA to open the shops in residential areas, Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren has decided not to allow to open shops in Ranchi till May 3.

READ | Bihar Health Minister expresses concern over COVID-19 affecting other districts

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar raises issue of migrant labourers and Kota students with PM Modi