Jharkhand: ED Arrests Bachhu Yadav Who Allegedly Worked With Pankaj Mishra In Mining Case

In a massive breaking update from Jharkhand, history-sheeter Bachhu Yadav on August 4 was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). As per sources, Pankaj Mishra who is allegedly a close aide of the Jharkhand CM, was purportedly working with Bachhu Yadav. Bachhu Yadav has several cases registered against him in Jharkhand, including for extortion. The ED also raided his residence and other locations. On July 19, the central agency had arrested Pankaj Mishra.

The ED documents that have been accessed revealed that Bachhu Yadav is allegedly involved in the activities related to illegal mining and their transportation on a large scale and that he is also allegedly assisting accused Pankaj Mishra.

As per inputs, there is rampant illegal mining and transportation in several areas of Sahebjganj and the sale of proceeds are being generated mostly in cash. Cash worth crores has also allegedly been used in obtaining the license of inland ferry services in Sahenbganj.

CM Hemant Soren's alleged aide Pankaj Mishra arrested

This comes two weeks after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's alleged political representative Pankaj Mishra was arrested by the ED in the illegal mining case. The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, days after the ED conducted raids at about 19 locations in Jharkhand like Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa resulting in the seizure of Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash. Five stone crushers were also being illegally operated from the site and five illegal firearm cartridges were seized.

Also, Dahoo Yadav had joined the investigation before the arrest of Pankaj Mishra. Later, he allegedly went incommunicado and did not turn up despite a few notices from the central agency. In the same case, Jharkhand CM's press advisor Abhishek Prasad is being grilled by the federal agency. He was called to join the investigation on Friday for the third consecutive day and left after being questioned for 7 hours.