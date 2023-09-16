Jharkhand Police Arrests Five YouTubers For Heckling Police Over Seized Vehicle

Five YouTubers have been arrested for allegedly heckling police to press for the release of their seized vehicles in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior officer said.

Police seized several vehicles, including a motorcycle and a car involved in an accident, during a drive in Bishrampur police station late on Friday.

However, the five YouTubers, posing as journalists, heckled the police and warned them of "teaching a lesson" if they did not release their seized vehicles without the imposition of fine, Bishrampur SDPO Surjeet Kumar said.

Police sought their media identity cards, which they failed to produce, following which they were arrested for disrupting police from discharging their duty.