Jharkhand HC Pulls Up CBI Again On Dhanbad Judge Murder Case Probe

The High Court of Jharkhand on Friday reprimanded the CBI again pointing out that the premier investigative agency has been filing multiple reports but has been unable to give plausible explanation of the events leading to the Dhanbad judge murder case.

Hearing the petition today, a division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad observed that the agency has not been able to give a specific and plausible explanation leading to the unfortunate incident.

The agency has been filing report after report and yet the motive and intention behind the murder and other persons involved in the conspiracy have not been named, the judges ruled.

In October the High Court had said the charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the unnatural death case of a Dhanbad district judge in July is like a "novel" and the agency failed to substantiate the murder charge against the two accused persons.

The High Court on repeated occasions has pulled up CBI in the case. On October 22, it had said the agency seems to have worked like “babus” (clerks) while completing the probe and had filed a "stereotype" charge sheet.

The CBI had earlier assured the court several times that the investigation is proceeding in full swing and had even said that the connection of the two accused with several persons is being explored to link it with Anand’s murder.

CCTV footage showed that the judge, Uttam Anand, was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind, and fled the scene.

Some locals found him lying in a pool of blood and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dhanbad police seized the vehicle from Giridih district and arrested the auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his assistant Rahul Verma.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the state police was probing the case initially.

The state government later handed it over to the CBI which started its investigation on August 4.

The Supreme Court also had directed the Jharkhand High Court to monitor the investigation of the case.