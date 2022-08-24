Jharkhand Illegal Mining: ED Raids 17 Locations After Grilling Of CM Hemant Soren's Aide

Intensifying its crackdown on corruption, the Enforcement Directorate raided 17 locations across the country in connection with the Jharkhand illegal mining scam. As per sources, the searches are underway at the Ashok Nagar and Harmu areas of Ranchi, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and the National Capital Region. Based on the interrogation of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's MLA representative Pankaj Mishra and other accused, fresh raids were conducted at locations linked to Prem Prakash who is believed to have strong connections with politicians. CRPF teams were also deployed with the ED officials for security.

The money laundering case

In March earlier this year, the ED filed a PMLA case against Pankaj Mishra and others alleging that he “illegally amassed huge assets in his favour". Subsequently, it conducted raids and froze deposits of Rs.11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him. Moreover, "unaccounted cash" amounting to Rs.5.34 crore was also seized by the central agency, which claimed that the money was linked to illegal mining in Jharkhand. It also seized 5 stone crushers that were illegally operating and an equal number of illegal firearm cartridges.

Suspecting his involvement in money laundering, Mishra was taken into custody by the ED on July 19. While he is languishing in jail at present, the central agency also arrested his alleged muscleman Bachhu Yadav for his connection with the activities related to illegal mining and transportation. The ED's action in the illegal mining case comes at a juncture when Hemant Soren is himself facing the possibility of being disqualified.

Hemant Soren under the scanner

Trouble mounted for the Jharkhand CM after a BJP delegation met Governor Ramesh Bais in February seeking his removal under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act. This clause deals with disqualification for government contracts. BJP accused Soren of misusing his official position as the Mining and Environment Minister to get a stone mining lease in the Angara block of Ranchi district in 2021.

After the Governor sought the opinion of the Election Commission of India as per Article 192 of the Constitution, the latter issued a notice to Soren seeking an explanation on why action shouldn't be taken against him. While Soren's legal team finished its arguments before the EC on August 12, BJP gave a rejoinder. On August 18, both sides submitted their written submissions to the poll body. Sources indicated that the EC is likely to send its opinion on whether the JMM leader should be disqualified to the Jharkhand Governor within the next fortnight.