Jharkhand Illegal Mining: ED Raids 17 Locations After Grilling Of Key Political Aide

Intensifying its crackdown on corruption, the Enforcement Directorate raided 17 locations across the country in connection with the Jharkhand illegal mining scam. As per sources, the searches are underway at the Ashok Nagar and Harmu areas of Ranchi, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and the National Capital Region.

Based on the interrogation of key political aide Pankaj Mishra and other accused, fresh raids were conducted at locations linked to Prem Prakash who is believed to have strong connections with politicians. CRPF teams were also deployed with the ED officials for security.

The money laundering case

In March earlier this year, the ED filed a PMLA case against Pankaj Mishra and others alleging that he “illegally amassed huge assets in his favour". Subsequently, it conducted raids and froze deposits of Rs.11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him. Moreover, "unaccounted cash" amounting to Rs.5.34 crore was also seized by the central agency, which claimed that the money was linked to illegal mining in Jharkhand. It also seized 5 stone crushers that were illegally operating and an equal number of illegal firearm cartridges.

Suspecting his involvement in money laundering, Mishra was taken into custody by the ED on July 19. While he is languishing in jail at present, the central agency also arrested his alleged muscleman Bachhu Yadav for his connection with the activities related to illegal mining and transportation.