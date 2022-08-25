After his late-night grilling by the ED, middleman Prem Prakash was arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in the Jharkhand illegal mining scam. Based on the interrogation of Pankaj Mishra and other accused persons, the central agency had carried out raids at nearly 17 locations linked to Prakash across the country on Wednesday. It recovered two AK-47 rifles from his premises which the Ranchi police claimed belonged to two security personnel. Meanwhile, BJP demanded a high-level inquiry into this matter by a central agency like NIA.

Commenting on the visuals of the AK-47s, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said, "Power is such that even AK-47 is being recovered from the brokers. Honorable MP Nishikant Dubey used to rightly say that Prem Prakash is the broker of brokers. Now, this issue is connected to national security. A high-level probe is necessary". Senior party leaders such as MLA and Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi also backed this demand.

The illegal mining case

In March earlier this year, the ED filed a PMLA case against Pankaj Mishra and others alleging that he “illegally amassed huge assets in his favour". Subsequently, it conducted raids and froze deposits of Rs.11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him. Moreover, "unaccounted cash" amounting to Rs. 5.34 crore was also seized by the central agency, which claimed that the money was linked to illegal mining in Jharkhand. It also seized 5 stone crushers that were illegally operating and an equal number of illegal firearm cartridges.

Suspecting his involvement in money laundering, Mishra was taken into custody by the ED on July 19. While he is languishing in jail at present, the central agency also arrested his alleged muscleman Bachhu Yadav for his connection with the activities related to illegal mining and transportation. According to sources, Mishra got political patronage and had influence over administrative matters. Sources added that he allegedly used his clout in his activities of illegal mining and ferry services. He has also been accused of allegedly backing questionable persons for illegitimate activities.