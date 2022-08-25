Jharkhand Illegal Mining Scam: ED Remand Application Links Prem Prakash To Pankaj Mishra

In a massive revelation in the illegal mining scam, Enforcement Directorate has drawn a link between businessman Prem Prakash, an alleged middleman, with arrested political aide Pankaj Mishra.

The ED said that Prem Prakash is involved in laundering proceeds of crime generated out of rampant illegal mining in Sahebganj and its adjoining area. The central agency said that Mishra controls the illegal mining activities in above-mentioned areas.

'Prem Prakash was hand in glove with Pankaj Mishra,' claims ED

"Investigation reveals that the proceeds of crime out of the illegal mining is generated in cash and is also being transferred to Prem Prakash (Accused) who is hand in gloves with Pankaj Mishra and his associates in operating illegal mining activities and laundering proceeds of crime," the ED said.

Crores of rupees were deposited into the account of Prem Prakash's company Herbal Green Solutions Pvt Ltd. Moreover, several incriminating transactions were found, which are a matter of investigation.

Prem Prakash was arrested by ED on Thursday morning under section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The action was taken a day after raids were conducted at his residence and other premises. During the course of the probe, incriminating documents and evidence were seized. Two AK 47 rifles and 60 live cartridges were also recovered.

He has been sent to ED's custody for six days. In the remand application, ED said that the accused showed acute non-cooperation during his statement which is hampering the investigation.

The ED, which began its probe after raiding and arresting Mishra and his alleged associates, said it was probing the trail of Rs 100 crore of "proceeds of crime" generated from illegal mining operations in Jharkhand.

According to sources, Mishra was allegedly using his clout in his activities of illegal mining and ferry services. He has also been accused of allegedly backing questionable persons for illegitimate activities.