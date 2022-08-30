Jharkhand Immolation Killing Case: 10-member SIT Constituted For Investigation

In the latest update pertaining to the Jharkhand immolation killing case wherein a class 12 student died days after being set on fire by a man, state police on Tuesday, August 30, constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter.

Speaking to media persons over the course of the investigation in the Jharkhand immolation killing case, Dumka Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) SP Mandal on Tuesday, said, "A 10-member SIT constituted for investigation. A forensic team has also arrived and is collecting evidence. The Superintendent of Police will supervise the case. This is a serious case." When asked about the confusion over the age of the deceased, DIG Mandal said that there was confusion about the age of the victim, however, they will remove the confusion by looking at the relevant documents of the deceased.

Notably, earlier, the police claimed that the deceased girl was an adult, however, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Jharkhand's Dumka district said that the class 12 student who died after being set on fire by a man was a minor, and demanded action against him under the POCSO Act.

CWC rejects police claims, says deceased minor

The CWC committee said the deceased girl was around 16 years old as per the class 10 board examination marksheet and not an adult as claimed by the police. Notably, a four-member CWC team led by Dumka CWC chairperson Amarendra Kumar met the victim's family on Monday and procured her marksheet.

"We recommend that sections of the POCSO Act be added to the FIR as the girl was a minor as per our probe... According to her marksheet, she was born on November 26, 2006…she was a minor. So, sections under the POCSO Act are applicable in this case, Amarendra Kumar told PTI.

Girl burnt to death by man for refusing his proposal in Jharkhand's Dumka

The incident was reported in Dumka town on Tuesday, August 23. The girl was allegedly set on fire by accused Shahrukh in a case of unrequited love.

A student of Class 12, had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90% burns. Police said the girl was later referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. However, she succumbed to her wounds during treatment at RIMS.

The incident prompted several people to protest on the streets of Dumka. Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday staged a demonstration at Dudhani Chowk in Dumka town of Jharkhand. Activists have also submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional police officer Vijay Kumar demanding justice for the 19-year-old victim.

Notably, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday called the Dumka incident "heart-wrenching" and said that the accused, who has been arrested, should get the "strictest of punishment" at the earliest.