Jharkhand: Man Arrested For Killing Parents, Brother, Son

A 27-year-old man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly killing his parents, who chided him for his liquor addiction, brother and his 3-year-old son in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, a senior police officer said.

His friend, who is suspected to be an accomplice in the crime, was also arrested.

The bodies of Martom Khandait’s father Onamu Khandait (54), mother wife Mani Khandait(37), brother Gobru (22) and minor son were found by villagers on Saturday morning at a paddy field near their house in Kendaposi village.

They were hacked to death with an axe, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda told a press conference that Martom Khandait was the prime accused in the killing.

In the course of the investigation, the SP said the police arrested his accomplice Ram Sinku (30), who spilt the beans during interrogation, which resulted in Martom’s arrest.

Linda said the duo have confessed to their crime.

Martom told police that he was angry with his parents as they objected to his liquor addiction and laziness.

The police recovered a blood-stained axe and Martom's blood-stained clothes.

