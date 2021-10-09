Jharkhand: Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl For Two Years

A 58-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl for the last two years at a village in Simdega district, police said.

The accused was apprehended from a nearby jungle following a police complaint on Thursday, they said.

In her statement, the 14-year-old girl said the man, a neighbour, raped her for two years at her house in Ghutbahar Kunwartoli village, when the minor’s mother was away for work. The girl’s father is employed in Kerala.

She said the accused continued to commit the crime, threatening her of dire consequences if the matter was disclosed to anyone.

The girl recently narrated the ordeal to her mother, and an FIR was lodged, police said.

The man has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Pocso Act, a police officer said, adding, further investigation is underway.

