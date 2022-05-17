Last Updated:

Jharkhand MGNREGA Scam: Pooja Singhal & CA Suman Kumar’s ED Custody Extended For 4 Days

Singhal was produced in a special court where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) demanded five days of custody but was granted four days instead

In a recent development in the money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, suspended Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal and her Charted Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar's ED remand was extended for another 4 days on Monday, May 16.

Singhal was produced in a special court where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) demanded five days of custody but was granted four days instead. On Monday evening, Singhal was seen leaving the ED office as her custody was supposed to end; however, the court decided to extend her custody for another four days.  

Lawyer BMP Singh, appearing for the ED told ANI that the 4-day custody duration will begin on Tuesday. Data has been collected from several digital devices & they'll be confronted with it during the interrogation, Singh added.

Singhal has been accused of being involved in the alleged diversion of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds to the tune of Rs 18.6 crore. Days after her arrest, Singhal was suspended by the Jharkhand government. 

On May 7, Singhal’s CA, Suman Kumar was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) with officials alleging that he was "evasive in his replies" with regards to the alleged recovery of cash of around Rs 17.79 crore from his premises in Ranchi after raids conducted by the ED.

Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal arrested 

Pooja Singhal was arrested on May 11 by the ED in the money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds in Khunti and other suspicious financial transactions, officials said. 

Singhal, her husband Abhishek Jha, and CA Suman Kumar came on the ED radar during the course of the investigation in a money laundering case in which Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, was arrested by the probe agency on 17 June 2020, from West Bengal.

The ED started an investigation against Sinha after he was booked by the vigilance bureau for allegedly defrauding public money and investing it in his own name and in the names of his family members while working as a junior engineer from 1 April 2008 to 21 March 2011. 

The ED stated that the money was earmarked for the execution of government projects under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in the Khunti district. Sinha claimed before the ED that "he paid 5% commission (out of the defrauded funds) to the district administration."

During the period, the ED had alleged that charges of "irregularities" were made against Singhal while she served as the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Chatra, Khunti and Palamu between 2007 and 2013. 

(Image: Republic/ANI)

