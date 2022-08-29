Jharkhand: NCW Condemns Dumka Incident; Seeks Action Taken Report From DGP

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has condemned the horrific incident of a woman being set ablaze by a person in Jharkhand’s Dumka for allegedly refusing his proposal on August 23.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “We have asked for action and a detailed report as the accused is already arrested. It is a very sad incident. Discussion should be taken as early as possible. You can’t force anyone to marry forcefully. We have asked DGP for a report of action taken.”

The woman succumbed to her burn injuries in the early hours of Sunday. The accused, identified as Shahrukh has been arrested for allegedly pouring petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room and setting her on fire while she was sleeping.

Woman burnt to death by man for refusing his proposal in Jharkhand's Dumka

The incident was reported in Dumka town on Tuesday, August 23. The woman was allegedly set on fire by accused Shahrukh in a case of unrequited love.

The 19-year-old woman, a student of Class 12, had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90% burns. Police said the woman was later referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. However, she succumbed to her wounds during treatment at RIMS.

The incident prompted several people to protest on the streets of Dumka. Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday staged a demonstration at Dudhani Chowk in Dumka town of Jharkhand. Activists have also submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional police officer Vijay Kumar demanding justice for the 19-year-old victim.

Section 144 imposed in Dumka sub-division

Following the unrest over the incident, Section-144 was imposed in the Dumka sub-division. The gathering of five and more people in one place has been prohibited. Police said that rallies, demonstrations, and processions are not allowed without prior permission.

Speaking on the incident, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda said, “The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed.”

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said that authorities will take strict action against perpetrators ensuring a fast trial. Banna Gupta said, “The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard.”