Jharkhand: One Arrested For Raping & Killing Minor Girl In Dumka; Booked Under POCSO Act

A minor tribal girl in Jharkhand’s Dumka was allegedly raped and murdered and her body was found hanging from a tree in a field in the district. According to reports, her age is said to be 14 - 15 years and said to be belonging to the tribal community.

“The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested. He works as a construction worker,” Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra told PTI. SP Ambar Lakra further said that all facts and other details are being ascertained.

“He was charged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and provisions of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act,” Lakra said.

Earlier on Friday, the minor tribal girl’s mother alleged that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from a tree in an area under the Mufassil police station.

After observing frequent attempts of assault on minor girls in Jharkhand, the state BJP unit has questioned the women and tribals' safety in Jharkhand. The saffron party has also alleged that the Dalits and tribals in the state are not safe under the government of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

BJP takes a dig at Soren govt in Jharkhand

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP's Jharkhand unit president Deepak Prakash said, "One more incident of terrifying killing and sexual abuse has been reported against the tribal community in Jharkhand and the state government will again try to cover up the issue."

The BJP leader further alleged, "The Hemant Soren-led government in the state is indulged in the politics of appeasement. Since the JMM, Congress and RJD formed the government in the state, the incidents of violence, love jihad and conversation has been on a rise in Jharkhand. In every district, such cases of violence are being reported."

Meanwhile, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya also slammed the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government for its failure in protecting the Dalits and tribals of the state.

Woman burnt to death by man for refusing his proposal in Jharkhand's Dumka

Earlier on August 23, a woman was set on fire by a man in a case of unrequited love. The accused, identified as Shahrukh was arrested for allegedly pouring petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room and setting her on fire when she was sleeping.

The 19-year-old woman, a student of Class 12, had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90% burns. Police said the woman was later referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. However, she succumbed to her severe wounds during treatment at RIMS.

The incident prompted several people to protest on the streets of Dumka. Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists staged a demonstration at Dudhani Chowk in Dumka town of Jharkhand.