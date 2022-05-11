Jharkhand: Petition Seeking CBI Probe Into Raids Linked To IAS Officer Filed In HC

In another development from the raids carried out at multiple locations linked to IAS officer Pooja Singhal, an interlocutory application has now been filed in the Jharkhand High Court seeking a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate.

The raids which were carried out on Friday led to the recovery of Rs 19.31 crore in cash from different places. Some of the locations raided by the ED included places belonging to Singhal's relatives and family members followed by her Chartered Accountant, Suman Kumar.

In addition to this, the ED had also interrogated Abhishek Jha, husband of Pooja Singhal in connection to the searches carried out at the Pulse Hospital. The hospital located in Ranchi is owned by a close relative of Pooja Singhal, Secretary, Mines, and Geology, in the state of Jharkhand. Her husband was questioned at the ED Zonal office.

In the meantime, the ED has also summoned the Jharkhand Mining Secretary, Pooja Singhal for interrogation on May 10. This came in connection to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges, PTI reported, citing officials. The 2000-batch IAS officer has been asked to appear before the investigation officer of the case at the agency's zonal office in Ranchi and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED raids multiple locations linked to IAS Pooja Singhal

Earlier last week, the Enforcement Directorate raided around one and a half dozen locations linked to senior IAS officer and Jharkhand’s Mines Secretary Pooja Singhal, her husband, and other close relatives as part of a money laundering case involving the alleged diversion of MGNREGA funds.

During the raids carried out at around 18 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, Delhi and other cities, the ED seized a total of 19.31 crore in cash out of which the maximum cash was recovered from her CA's residence.

Following this, the ED arrested CA Suman Kumar on Saturday under anti-money laundering law in connection to a case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand's Khunti district as part of which state mining secretary and IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others were also raided.

Kumar was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) around 5 pm in Ranchi. Later on Sunday, he was produced in a special CBI court following which the court has granted 5 days of police custody to the enforcement directorate for further investigation.

Image: Twitter/@VaibhavUP65/ANI