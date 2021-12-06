Jharkhand Police File FIR Against Unknown Persons Over Fake COVID Lockdown Post

Ranchi police on Sunday filed an FIR against unknown persons over a morphed screenshot of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Twitter handle and declared COVID lockdown in the state from December 6. While further investigation is underway, FIR has been lodged at Gonda police station under sections 505 (1) (b), 420, 170, 124 (a) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, he is also booked under 54 of National Disaster Management Act, 2006 and 66 of IT Act, ANI reported.

The developments came after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday shared a screenshot of a fake Twitter post being circulated online. The fake Twitter post circulated online claimed that Jharkhand was set to impose a lockdown from 6th December 2021 to 1st January 2022, in the wake of which all schools, colleges and educational institutions would remain closed and examinations would be cancelled.

Additionally, the morphed post also claimed that an E-pass would be required to go out of the house. Take a look at the fake screenshot shared in the name of the state CM:

This screenshot of Hon’ble CM @HemantSorenJMM’s twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on COVID-19 Lockdown has been taken by the State Government. @JharkhandPolice is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants & take action. pic.twitter.com/jnrcImWDIB — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 4, 2021

No lockdown in Jharkhand

Minutes after the morphed tweet circulated online, the office of the CM clarified that the state government has not announced any lockdown in the state. In a fresh Twitter post, the CM's office also informed that no decision on COVID-related lockdown has been taken by the state government yet.

"This screenshot of Hon’ble CM @HemantSorenJMM’s Twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on COVID-19 Lockdown has been taken by the State Government. @JharkhandPolice is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants & take action," CM's office wrote on Twitter.

News of fake COVID-related lockdown emerged as caution bells ring globally amid Omicron scare. Fresh fear has sparked in India after cases under the category ticked up to 21. While Delhi and Rajasthan reported their first cases on Sunday, Maharashtra logged 7 more cases of the new variant. Earlier, Omicron variant cases were reported in Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, as of December 5, India recorded 8,895 new COVID cases and 2,796 fatalities in 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: @JharkhandPolice/Twitter/@HemantSoren/Facebook