Jharkhand Police Splits Upto Probe 'plot To Topple Soren Govt'; Set To Begin From Delhi

A Special Branch team of Jharkhand Police is scheduled to visit the country's capital Delhi to probe the alleged “attempt to topple” Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s coalition government. The Jharkhand Police Department has divided into teams to closely investigate the matter, ANI reported. The investigation has followed the course of ‘evidence’ found so far, informed a Jharkhand Police official under the condition of anonymity.

The police sources also confirmed that the first Delhi-bound team is all set to visit the posh hotel where a Jharkhand MLAs stayed and met the Maharashtra-based leaders in the presence of the three arrested persons. The second team will inquire into the four persons who travelled from Maharashtra to Ranchi and ‘left before the raid,’ the sources added. The third team will investigate the communication trail including ticket and hotel bookings and details of digital payments made at the Ranchi hotel. Lastly, the remaining teams will scrutinize the accused and their statements.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is yet to comment on the development. Earlier, the JMM alleged that the BJP was trying to execute the 'Madhya Pradesh' and 'Karnataka model' in Jharkhand, referring to how governments were earlier toppled in the two states.

3 arrested for alleged conspiracy against Jharkhand govt.

Jharkhand Police has arrested three persons under allegations of “attempt to topple” the ruling Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s coalition government. The arrested have been identified as Abhishek Kumar Dubey, Amit Singh and Nirawan Prasad Mahto. According to police sources, three individuals were arrested on Friday following a tip-off about the conspiracy they hatched against the Soren-led Jharkhand coalition government. During the raids, 4 people were detained and interrogated by the special branch team.

The FIR against the three has been lodged in Kotwali Police Station. The Special Branch has charged sections 8/9 of the PC Act against the arrested. Along with it, sections 419, 420 124-A, 120B, 34 of the IPC and 171 of the PR Act have also been imposed on them. A huge amount of cash has also been recovered from the arrested individuals’ hotel rooms. The arrested were allegedly in contact with few political leaders and were planning to topple the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government in Jharkhand. Two of the arrested belong to Bokaro, while one belongs to Palamu.

(Input: ANI)