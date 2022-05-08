Last Updated:

Jharkhand Raids: IAS Pooja Singhal's CA Produced In Court, Sent To 5-days ED Custody

Following the arrest of Suman Kumar, the chartered accountant to IAS officer Pooja Singhal, he was produced in a special CBI court on Sunday.

Nikita Bishay
JHARKHAND RAIDS

In a major development following the arrest of Suman Kumar, the chartered accountant to IAS officer Pooja Singhal, the CA was produced in a special CBI court on Sunday following which the court has granted 5 days of police custody to the enforcement directorate for further investigation. 

This came in view of the massive search and seizure operations carried out by the enforcement directorate at multiple locations in Jharkhand and other places. Following this, the chartered accountant identified as Suman Kumar was also arrested on Saturday. The CA who was appointed to IAS officer and mining secretary of Jharkhand, Pooja Singhal also used to handle her husband's account. 

Speaking on the same, ED lawyer BMP Singh while briefing on the matter said that they have been sent to judicial custody on Sunday and from Monday onwards they will be shifted to ED custody for 5 days. He also informed that the directorate had sought 10 days of custody, however, the court has remanded only 5 days and will further extend custody if needed. 

Jharkhand IAS officer's CA arrested

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested CA Suman Kumar under anti-money laundering law in connection to a case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Jharkhand's Khunti district as part of which state mining secretary and IAS officer Pooja Singhal and others were also raided. 

Kumar was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) around 5 pm in Ranchi. Speaking on the search operations, officials had alleged that the CA was "evasive in his replies" with regard to the alleged recovery of cash of around Rs 17.79 crore from his premises in Ranchi after the raids. 

The ED has alleged that Kumar, also a financial advisor, has links with IAS officer Pooja Singhal and her family.

Notably, the agency has so far seized a total of Rs 19.31 crore in cash after conducting multiple raids in the day and also recorded the preliminary statement of Singhal during the searches.

