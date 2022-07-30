Jharkhand: Ranchi Airport Receives Another Bomb Threat; 2nd In Last Two Days

In a big development, the Birsa Munda Airport in Jharkhand's Ranchi received yet another bomb threat on Friday demanding a ransom. Notably, this is the second such bomb threat in the last two days.

On Friday, a bomb threat was sent via a text message wherein the unknown sender demanded a ransom of Rs 20 Lakh failing to which there be a blast. Conforming to the threat message, Airport officials said that they have referred the matter to the police and a complaint has been filed.

#BREAKING | Birsa Munda Airport in Jharkhand's Ranchi gets bomb threat on July 29th via text message with a demand of Rs 20 lakhs; investigation underway



"Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi received a bomb threat again on July 29th, via text message, with a demand of Rs 20 lakhs... The complaint has been given to the police. Police have taken up the investigation. Yesterday also an unknown caller gave a similar threat. About yesterday’s call, the cyber cell of Ranchi police is investigating the matter and tracing the caller,” said an airport official, ANI reported.

Notably, the cyber cell of Jharkhand has also been roped in along with the police who are investigating the varsity of the threat message. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who are deployed at the airport have strengthened the security with a tight vigil at the airport amid the second consequent threat.

Second threat in the last two days

On Thursday, a tense situation prevailed at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi after the airport authorities received a bomb threat from an unknown caller. However, the call was later termed to be a hoax. Soon after the call was received, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a dog squad, as well as a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), swung into action to defuse the possibly implanted bomb.

"A call from an unknown caller regarding a bomb threat received at Ranchi airport. A thorough security check was done and nothing suspicious was found. The call is declared a hoax," the Director of the Ranchi Airport, KL Agrawal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Notably, the bomb threats were received at a time when the country is preparing for Independence Day celebrations and thousands of personnel are placed on duty to maintain security.