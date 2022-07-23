Jharkhand: Ranchi Police Probing Cattle Smuggling Network After Female Cop Mowed To Death

After Sandhya Topno, a female police officer, was mowed down to death in Jharkhand allegedly by a cattle smuggling vehicle during routine checking, the Ranchi police have now started investigating the cattle smuggling network. Notably, SSP Ranchi informed recently that the accused has been arrested and the vehicle involved in the crime has been seized.

Speaking to ANI over the investigation in the SI murder case, SP Panchi city Anshuman Kumar said, "We are taking the accused on further remand to investigate him. He has taken the names of two more persons. We are verifying their involvement so we can reach the person running the cattle smuggling and who was the second occupant in the vehicle on that day." Adding further, the Ranchi police officer said, "We are very close to the other accused. We will arrest him after proper verification. As he (the arrested accused) has revealed, the source location of this cattle smuggling is in Odisha and the destination location was Ranchi, but we are verifying all these things."

BJP accuses JMM-Congress govt of patronising cattle smuggling

In the meantime, the unfortunate incident led to a verbal exchange between the ruling coalition partner Congress and the main opposition BJP in Jharkhand. While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the JMM-led coalition of patronising cattle smuggling, the grand old party slammed the saffron party for trying to lower the morale of police by making irresponsible statements.

Speaking to Republic TV over the killing of Ranchi sub-inspector Sandhya Topno, BJP Jharkhand chief Deepak Prakash on July 20, said, "Law and order situation is not good under Hemant Soren government. Cattle smuggling is happening frequently since the formation of the Hemant Soren government." Adding further, Deepak Prakash alleged links between cattle smuggling gangs and Bangladesh. "These smuggled cattle are then sent to Bangladesh. Many people in the government are involved in it."

"In the border areas of Jharkhand, cattle are smuggled in the night. Even I have mentioned this to the government. But there are people in the government involved in it. District administration people are also involved in it," the BJP leader said.

In response, Jharkhand Congress President Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said that police are devoted to checking crime and the SI laid down her life while discharging duty. "BJP leaders are trying to break the morale of the police by giving such irresponsible and objectionable statements," he said.

Female cop mowed to death in Ranchi

A female police officer, Sandhya Topno was mowed down in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Topno, the in-charge of Tupudana OP, was stationed for a routine vehicle check during the night. During the vehicle check, a pickup van rammed into the 2018 batch inspector at around 3 AM. The accused has been arrested, according to the Ranchi police.

"A female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno mowed down to death during a vehicle check, last night. She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. Accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized," said SSP Ranchi.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident comes a day after a DSP was mowed down by a truck he had signalled to stop while investigating illegal mining in Haryana's Nuh district. The police officer died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster.