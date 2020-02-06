Jharkhand: Section 144 Continues To Be Imposed, Curfew Relaxed In Lohardaga

Nearly 10 days after a pro-CAA rally was violently targetted in Jharkhand's Lohardaga, the Jharkhand Police has decided to relax the curfew that had been imposed. On January 24, a pro-CAA rally by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was brutally attacked by a mob due to which around 50 people were left injured. Post the incident, Section 144 was imposed in the area, and schools and colleges were asked to remain shut for the next few days.

The Superintendent of Police on Thursday said that while the curfew has been lifted completely, section 144 will remain in place for a while. Previously on February 2, the district administration announced a 12-hour relaxation in the curfew after an extensive analysis of the overall situation in Lohardaga.

"Curfew has been completely lifted from today but section 144 will remain imposed. The forces are not being withdrawn as a precautionary measure and the situation is being monitored. At least 51 persons have been sent to judicial custody in connection with incidents of violence in the city on January 23," said SP, Lohardaga.

Pro-CAA rally attacked

The pro-CAA rally taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad was attacked brutally with stones by some miscreants. When the peaceful rally reached Amlatoli Chowk, stones were hurled at them after which around 50 people were left injured. Petrol bombs were also hurled at the rally. Multiple vehicles and nearby houses and shops were also set on fire. Heavy police deployment was in place in the area, and multiple police personnel were also injured during the incident.

Sambit Patra took to Twitter to ask 'who are these people' who are engaging in stone pelting across the country. He had also asked why such liberty was being taken to injure the ordinary citizens in Congress-led Jharkhand, especially since it was a peaceful rally.

