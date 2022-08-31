Jharkhand: Students Tie Teachers To Tree In Dumka, Beat Them Over Poor Marks In Exams

Three teachers from a school in Gopikandar village in Jharkhand's Dumka were beaten up by students after being tied to a tree. According to ANI, the students were angry over receiving poor marks in their exams due to which many failed in the final exams. In the viral video, the teachers were seen tied to a tree while being surrounded by students who were recording the incident. One of the students was heard saying that he wanted to make the video viral and expose the alleged irresponsibility of their teachers.

Surendra Hebram, Block Education Extension Officer of the area said that he went to speak to the teachers after he received information about the incident. Hembram said that the teachers were physically harassed over lesser marks in the practical exams.

"We received information on the incident and held talks with all teachers. When we reached there, students said that they were given very less marks in practicals and they didn't receive an adequate response from their teachers," Hembram said.

Following the ordeal, Kumar Suman, a school teacher and one of the victims of the incident said that he, along with two others, was called by the students under the pretext of a meeting. "It happened because their practical marks were not included in results," he said. Talking about the final results, he added, "that was to be done by the headmaster. So we couldn't have taken any step in this regard."

Dumka is currently in the news owing to the recent horrific incident that claimed the life of a 16-year-old. The deceased girl, identified as Ankita was immolated by her stalker named Shahrukh Hussain (19) who set her on fire by pouring petrol through the window while the girl was asleep.

Dumka murder sparks massive protests

The killing of Ankita sparked an outrage which resulted in massive protests in Dumka as well as in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. Condemning the incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "We have asked for action and a detailed report as the accused is already arrested. It is a very sad incident. Discussion should be taken as early as possible. You can’t force anyone to marry forcefully. We have asked DGP for a report of action taken."

