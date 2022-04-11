Jharkhand: Violence Ensues During Ram Navami Procession; BJP MP Seeks Justice For Injured

An incident of communal violence has been reported across Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Sunday after a clash broke out during the Shobha Yatra organised on Sunday evening on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The clash which reportedly surfaced after stone-pelting started between two groups further led to a violent rift. Following this, the people involved in the Ram Navami procession started throwing stones at each other and many vehicles on the spot were set on fire.

Apart from that, reports have also surfaced about many people being injured during the stone pelting, while the condition of a few of them is said to have been critical. People were also rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, police forces have been also deployed at the spot while efforts are being made to maintain law and order in the area.

Tweeting about the same, Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Sudarshan Bhagat took to Twitter and made an appeal to the Jharkhand government for giving the best medical treatment to all the injured while he also demanded justice for the people of Lohardaga, stating that the criminals must be caught soon.

Sharing pictures of the clash, he also expressed anguish upon the incident that took place on Sunday, further alleging that the state government is sitting "deaf and mute".

Communal violence during Ram Navami processions

Notably, similar incidents of communal violence have been also reported in other states including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Delhi, among others.

While several people including police personnel were injured in a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, around 4 houses were set and fire, and a curfew has been also imposed in the area. In a similar incident which was also reported from West Bengal's Howrah, a clash surfaced during the Shobha Yatra procession when a group of people started pelting stones at the procession injuring the devotees.

Ram Bhakts aren't safe in WB. Howrah Police Commissionerate personnel thrashed participants of a Ram Navami procession at Shibpur. Many got injured.

Can't Sanatani devotees practice their religion in this State safely?@HMOIndia@jdhankhar1@HomeBengal

DGP @WBPolice@chief_west pic.twitter.com/X6KVq1hKBP — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) April 10, 2022

Videos from the stone-pelting incident have also surfaced on social media, showing the violent situation. Tweeting about the same, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also shared a video on Twitter further informing about the attack.

Image: Twitter/@SBhagatBJP