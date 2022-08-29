A woman, who was allegedly set on fire on August 23 by a person after she did not reciprocate his proposal in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, succumbed to her burn injuries in the early hours on Sunday. The accused, identified as Shahrukh has been arrested for allegedly pouring petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room and setting her on fire while she was sleeping.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Accused Shahrukh who set ablaze a class 12 girl in Dumka for allegedly turning down his proposal, was arrested on 23rd August.



The girl succumbed to her burn injuries yesterday, 28th August.



The 19-year-old woman, a student of Class 12, had been first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90% burns. Police said the woman was later referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. However, she succumbed to her severe wounds during the treatment at RIMS and her body will be brought to her hometown following the postmortem examination.

The incident was reported in Dumka town on Tuesday, August 23. The woman was set on fire by accused Shahrukh in a case of unrequited love.

The incident prompted several people to protest on the streets of Dumka. Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday staged a demonstration at Dudhani Chowk in Dumka town of Jharkhand. Activists have also submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional police officer Vijay Kumar demanding justice for the 19-year-old victim who was allegedly set ablaze by the man for having spurned his proposal.

Section 144 imposed in Dumba sub-division

Following the unrest over the incident, Section-144 was imposed in the Dumka sub-division. The gathering of five and more people in one place has been prohibited. Police said that rallies, demonstrations, and processions are not allowed without prior permission.

Speaking on the incident, Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda said, “The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We will apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed.”

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said that authorities will take strict action against perpetrators ensuring a fast trial. Banna Gupta said, “The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard.”