In yet another shocking incident from Jharkhand, a youth named Deepak Soni was set ablaze over a scuffle in Garhwa district. As per the information, an attempt was made to burn the youth alive by pouring petrol, said Rajesh Kumar, Inspector, Nagar Untari PS Garhwa. The young man has been admitted to the Sadar Hospital and an investigation has been initiated.

The entire incident took place on Friday evening in Garhwa's Nagar Chitvishram village where a Hindu youth, Deepak Soni, was burnt alive by a man named Kasamuddin Ansari after pouring petrol. The victim received severe burns on his head and face. He was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment but after his situation became critical, he was shifted to Sadar Hospital, Garhwa where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The victim said, "the accused was fighting when I tried to stop him. He got furious and asked are you, my boss? Then he pushed me on the side of the road and poured petrol on my face and then set me on ablaze. He used to sell petrol", the victim told Republic.

BJP slams Jharkhand Government

After the incident came to light, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government This is not a coincidence, it is not actually a Sahyog but Prayog. These kinds of incidents taking place in Jharkhand showcase that today the JMM is the MMM government-- a government of Minority appeasement, Mafia, and Mining.

"Because of this, the law and order situation in Jharkhand has completely collapsed. In Palamu, dozens of families belonging to the Mahadalit community were forced out by Islamist bigots. Now in Garhwa, a youth named Deepak Soni has been set ablaze by Kasamuddin Ansari, we have seen the incident after Ankita was set ablaze by Sharukh. The reason why these criminals feel emboldened to take the law and order into their hand is that they know nothing will happen to them due to the minority appeasement sarkar". "When CM Hemant Soren or his brother is asked about such an incident they say Aisi Ghatnaye Hoti Rehti Hai (such incidents keep happening) or they say they were busy doing Undergarments shopping in Delhi. This government is only interested in saving their political seats and is in picnic mode and this is the reason why the law and order situation has deteriorated ", he said.

Poonawalla further added, "The entire focus of the Jharkhand government is to save its political power and therefore they have no priority of saving law and order, Betis, common man, Tribals, and Dalits in Jharkhand. Therefore we are witnessing the rise in crime as Jharkhand government is following the policy of 'Apradhi Bachao' in the name of minority politics."

Jharkhand BJP state President Deepak Prakash, reacting to the incident said, "These kinds of inhuman incidents are increasing in the state day by day. These criminals have political protection as the Hemant Soren government is doing appeasement politics. The people of Jharkhand are in pain. BJP has a strict attitude towards such things and we are going to intensify our Andolan."

(Image: ANI/RepublicWorld)