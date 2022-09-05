Last Updated:

Jharkhand's Tribal Groups Announce Bandh In Dumka Over Alleged Rape, Murder Of Minor Girl

Jharkhand's tribal organisations demanded justice and called for 'bandh' in Dumka over the incidence of alleged sexual exploitation and murder of a tribal girl.

Megha Rawat
Dumka

Massive outrage erupted over the alleged rape and murder of two minor tribal girls in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. The tribal organisations called for a bandh on Monday following an incidence of alleged sexual exploitation and murder of a tribal girl. 

According to sources, tribals have announced a shutdown in Dumka and the entire Santhal Pargana in protest against the minor's killing. 

Security personnel were deployed in Dumka district on Monday amid a bandh called over a case related to a minor girl hanged to death from a tree. 

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren responded in an inconsiderate manner by saying, "Accidents happen. Where do they not occur?" 

This is not the first time Hemant Soren has responded in an insensitive manner over a case so heinous. Merely days ago, another teen was set on fire by her stalker in Dumka, in reaction to which CM Soren had casually claimed 'these things happen'.

Accused booked under POCSO Act

A minor tribal girl in Jharkhand’s Dumka was allegedly raped and murdered and her body was found hanging from a tree in a field in the district. According to reports, her age is said to be 14 - 15 years and said to be belonging to the tribal community. 

“The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested. He works as a construction worker,” Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra told PTI. SP Ambar Lakra further said that all facts and other details are being ascertained. 

“He was charged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and provisions of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act,” Lakra said.

Earlier on Friday, the minor tribal girl’s mother alleged that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from a tree in an area under the Mufassil police station. 

