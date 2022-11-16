Jilted Lover Pushes Girlfriend To Death From Lucknow Building, Love Jihad Angle Suspected

In another sensational murder case, a man named Sufiyan (19) allegedly killed his girlfriend Nidhi Gupta by pushing her from the fourth floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow after a heated argument broke out between the duo. The incident was reported from Lucknow’s Dubagga area. According to Police, the girl fell off after an argument with her alleged lover Sufiyan.

Reportedly, the deceased sustained serious injuries and was taken to the trauma center by her relatives. However, she succumbed to her injuries during the treatment.

Speaking to media persons, ADCP West Lucknow Chirajeevnath Sinha said, "A girl died after falling from the fourth floor after encountering a fight with a person living in the same colony. We have taken the family's statement in the matter and the investigation is underway."

Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow| A girl died after falling from the fourth floor after encountering a fight with a person living in the same colony. We have taken the family's statement in the matter, and the investigation is underway: Chiranjeevnath Sinha, ADCP West pic.twitter.com/eRHnJA1OPe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Stringent action will be taken and unlawful activities will not be tolerated. We have instructed police officials of all units to identify such people and take strict action, one that their generations will remember."

'Love Jihad' angle suspected

In the suspected 'love jihad' case, deceased Nidhi Gupta was in a relationship with Sufiyan who lived in the same colony. The girl’s family alleged that Sufiyan used to harass Nidhi and pushed her from the fourth floor of the apartment when she went to report his misconduct to his family.

Soon the girl was rushed to the KGMU trauma centre where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. In the FIR, the girl’s mother alleged that her daughter was being harassed by Sufiyan.

According to police, the accused was allegedly pressurizing Nidhi to convert her religion. The Lucknow police have filed a case against the accused under section 302 and sections of conversion.