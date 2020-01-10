SHOCKING: Rhythmic 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' Demand Raised At Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protest

After 'Free Kashmir' posters emerged at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, and at St Stephen's College, Delhi, throwing a cloud over the intent of the protests that have taken place over the violence at the JNU campus on Sunday, now, an altogether more controversial chant has been raised at an anti-CAA protest at the Shaheen Bagh area in South Delhi.

In the shocking and viral video, anti-CAA protesters can be heard raising slogans like; "Hum Lekr Rhenge Aazadi, Jinnah Waali Aazadi."

In the video, the protesters can also be heard raising other slogans like 'Gandhi wali Azadi', 'Nehru wali Azadi', etc, but their mention of Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Jinnah, whose efforts and politics towards his two-nation theory culminated in Pakistan being carved out from India on religious lines.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga posted the video of the Shaheen Bagh protests and called it to be a protest not against Prime Minister Modi, but India.

"Hum Lekr Rhenge Aazadi, Jinnah Waali Aazadi"

Slogans by Left Terrorists in Anti CAA Protest at Shaheen Bagh



I am saying from day one

This is not Protest against Modi,

This is Protest against India pic.twitter.com/CA4vVnMGD3 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 10, 2020

'Free Kashmir' Poster in Mumbai and Delhi's pro-JNU protest

Earlier, in a protest in Mumbai against the JNU violence, a demonstrator was spotted holding a 'Free Kashmir' placard. The woman later clarified that she was talking about the internet shutdown only. After the incident, the Mumbai Police filed an FIR against her, identifying her as Mahek Mirza Prabhu. The FIR was filed at the Colaba police station.

Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WrEi8DQwhP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Post Mumbai's 'Free Kashmir' poster controversy, an 'Azad Kashmir' poster had surfaced at Delhi University's St Stephen's College on Wednesday, against the violent attack on JNU students. The students of St Stephens College of Delhi University also boycotted their classes and participated in the massive protest to show their solidarity with the JNU students.

