Jitendra Awhad's Supporters Block Roads, Burn Tyres After Fresh FIR Filed Against NCP Neta

On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad's supporters went on a rampage and carried out a violent protest a day after fresh FIR was filed against him. This came after a case was registered at the Mumbra Police Station on the complaint of a woman who alleged that she was assaulted by Awhad. It is pertinent to mention that the NCP leader is currently out on bail for assaulting the moviegoers.

Jitendra Awhad's supporters stage a protest in Thane's Mumbra

Awhad's supporters came out on the streets in huge numbers on Monday morning and created a massive ruckus in the Mumbra area of the Thane district. They blocked the roads, and burned the tyres as a huge cloud of smog was seen. They staged a sit-in protest outside the Mumbra police station raising slogans in support of the Mumbra-Kalwa MLA. The supporters also gathered outside the NCP leader's Thane residence.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar spoke exclusively to Republic TV and condemned the protest stating, "This kind of situation should not prevail and especially when an offence is already registered against the ex-minister. They are taking the law in their hand and Awhad must be aware that if anyone registers a case under Section 354 against any male, the police are bound to register the case. This has become the law after the Nirbhaya episode. So, there is no question of political vendetta".

"This is just another drama of Jitendra Awadh and whatever the truth is behind the complaint must be investigated and if he is found guilty he should be punished. He always wants cheap publicity and the attention of people and that is why he is getting involved in such kind of low-level activity. I demand stern action against Awadh under the 354 section and for the ruckus that is being created".

Reacting to the latest FIR against him, Jitendra Awhad announced that he has decided to resign as an MLA. He tweeted, "Police registered 2 false cases against me in 72 hours, and that too 354...I will fight against this police brutality… I have decided to resign as an MLA... This is the murder of democracy... I cannot see this with open eyes".

पोलीसांनी माझ्या विरुद्ध ७२ तासात २ खोटा गुन्हा दाखल केला आणि तोही 😭३५४ ,.,

मी ह्या पोलिसी आत्याचारा विरुद्ध लढणार … मी माझ्या आमदारकीचा राजीनामा देण्याचा निर्णय घेतो आहे,,. लोकशाहीची हत्या .. उघड्या डोळ्यांनी नाही बघू शकत — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) November 14, 2022

Second FIR against Jitendra Awhad

An FIR was registered against the Awhad under IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The incident took place on Sunday after a new bridge in Mumbra was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of the NCP leader. As the complainant was trying to get close to the car to meet Shinde when he was leaving at around 6.30 pm, Awhad came in her way.

After telling her, "Why are you standing in the middle? Move aside", he grabbed her shoulders and pushed her aside. Later, she met Shinde requesting him to direct the police to register an FIR against Awhad.

The complainant told the media, "Today, the new bridge at Y junction was going to be inaugurated. All of us reached at 4 pm itself as we knew that Devendra Ji and the CM is coming. The inauguration happened nicely. When the CM was leaving, I thought that I should meet him. There was a huge crowd. So, I was going through one side. I am walking close to the car. Two-three people passed by. The MLA Sahab came. He has already used all weapons on me. A lot has happened in Mumbra. I have spoken out against this. Today, he insulted him. He grabbed me and pushed me aside. So, I registered my complaint at the police station."