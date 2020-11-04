Jitendra Singh Condemns Vendetta Politics Behind Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Calls For Release

MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday asserted that there was absolutely no ground for the Mumbai Police to arrest Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. According to him, the Maharashtra government's vendetta politics had exceeded all limits. The Union Minister also indicated that this was fascism and dictatorship in the garb of democracy.

Thereafter, he called upon the state government to release Arnab immediately. Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra contended that there is 'Mafia raj' in Maharashtra. In a clear reference to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Patra claimed that the Italian mafia was responsible for the repression of the press.

"What has happened with Arnab Goswami today is a black day for journalism. Attacking his son and arresting him from his house in a case that had been closed in 2018- I want to tell you that if we are not united today, we will be next in line tomorrow. That's why we have to give up injustice," Sambit Patra added.

Are we returning to an age of facism and dictatorship in the garb of democracy?

Vendetta politics exceeding all limits.Absolutely no ground to arrest #ArnabGoswami.Minimum that the Maharashtra Govt can do to vindicate the freedom of press is to release him immediately.@Republic — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 4, 2020

The shocking arrest of Arnab Goswami

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. Arnab Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai Police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested pic.twitter.com/Artf59dBhO — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

