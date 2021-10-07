Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday, 7 October condemned the gruesome killing of two innocent school teachers including a woman by terrorists in Srinagar. In a tweet following the shocking incident, the Union Minister raised questions over the “votaries of human rights” who, according to him, otherwise raise their voice if a terrorist gets neutralised by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. As the spree of civilian killings continue in Jammu and Kashmir, two teachers were shot dead inside a government school in Srinagar on Thursday.

Deeply saddened by news of gruesome killing of two innocent school teachers including a woman by terrorists,in Eidgah area of #Srinagar. Where are those Votaries of Human Rights who otherwise don't lose a moment in raising voice if a terrorist gets neutralized by security forces? — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 7, 2021

The attack on teachers on Thursday followed the killing of three civilians on Tuesday including a renowned Kashmiri Pandit chemist. As per the media reports, the two teachers were killed by unidentified gunmen who barged into the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Iddgah Sangam in the old city and fired directly at the two teachers. Officials also revealed that both teachers were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. The victims - Satinder Kaur and teacher Deepak Chand were both residents of Allochi bagh.

Two teachers killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Earlier, on Tuesday, three civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in separate terrorist attacks within nearly an hour. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, the first terrorist attack took place in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, followed by one in Madina Chowk Lalbazar and then at Bandipora district. An offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Manoj Sinha Fumes Over Killing Of Teachers

Condemning the attack on teachers, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stressed on Thursday, 7 October that a “befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks on innocent people.” Further, he rebuked the terrorist outfits for destroying the stability in the region and added, "The terrorists and their patrons will not succeed in disturbing peace, progress, and prosperity of J&K UT. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues."

Meanwhile, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said, "the elements backed by Pakistan are behind this. We should all come out on the streets and take a stand as a society that we will not allow this. I appeal to communities to stand together. Kashmir belongs to people of all religious beliefs."

IMAGE: PTI

(With ANI inputs)