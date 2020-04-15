Jharkhand Police Promotes Safe Usage Of Social Media; Sets Guidelines To Curb Hate Content

In its bid to curb fake news on coronavirus, the Jharkhand Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for promoting 'safe usage' of social media by the citizens. Ever since the outbreak of Coronavirus, there has been inflammatory content on various social media platforms, such as Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook. In its advisory, the state police urged social media users not to post messages and videos and insult someone which is likely to provoke breach of peace.

"Do not put anything on your display picture of WhatsApp or status message of WhatsApp or profile picture of Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, which can hurt sentiments of any religion, community or caste. Never share any obscene things or sexually explicit content in the group," the police advisory read.

People have been asked to report any piece of misinformation, fake news, hate speech or other objectionable content to the police. The social media users have been asked to refrain from liking, re-tweeting or forwarding content which is objectionable. Police also appealed to people not to post details of persons affected by COVID-19 or their relatives or doctors and support staff.

"Before posting, forwarding or circulating any news, image, video or meme you receive, check its source and veracity. Refrain from posting, forwarding news and newspaper reports which can spread hatred or breach of peace," the police said.

Meanwhile, 27 people have been detected positive for COVID-19 in the state so far, including two deaths.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA issues guidelines for lockdown 2.0, total cases reach 10,000

READ: As Modi govt announces Covid lockdown 2.0 guidelines, here's what's allowed and what isn't

Jharkhand CM Urges All To Follow Lockdown Strictly

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that lockdown rules should be strictly followed in order to combat COVID-19. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24 was slated to end on April 14. The extension of lockdown comes as India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to over 11,900 with 392 deaths being reported.

Taking to Twitter, Soren stated that everyone will have to follow the lockdown strictly, and added that the government of Jharkhand is working to strengthen social security in the state and provide aid through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए लॉकडाउन का बढ़ना जरूरी है। हमें इसका सख्ती से पालन करना है।झारखण्ड सरकार राज्य में सामाजिक सुरक्षा सुदृढ़ करने के साथ बाहर रह रहे श्रमिक भाईयों-बहनों के लिए भी डीबीटी के माध्यम से जल्द मदद पहुँचाने हेतु काम कर रही है।

सुरक्षित रहें, अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) April 14, 2020

READ: Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance of Moradabad incident; accused to be booked under NSA

READ: ON TAPE: Person instructs Bandra crowd to stay put till Rs 15,000 is paid & media arrives