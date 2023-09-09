JKP Plans Not To Halt Civilian Traffic During VVIPs Movement On NHW: ADGP Kashmir

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which saw the deadliest attack in Feb 2019, is witnessing a change due to improvements in the security situation in the valley. The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kashmir is mulling an option to have a "people-friendly" plan for the movement of convoys and ensure that civilian traffic is not halted during VVIP movement on the National Highway.

“I have advised my team of officers to conduct joint surveys and prepare SOPs to facilitate the free flow of traffic without compromising on the security of convoys in a phased manner. The new SOPs would be submitted to higher-ups for further approval,” said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

“On National Highway, special focus will be given to lateral entries and if required additional Nafri (deployment of Jawans) will also be deployed on laterals. Also, additional traffic cops will be deployed on important laterals for the smooth functioning of the traffic,” he added.

To provide additional hassle-free movement and simultaneously to keep an eye on terrorist and anti-social elements, ADGP Kashmir has directed the district heads to identify the spots where additional CCTVs can be installed.

“Directions have gone to the concerned team to employ SHOs/SDPOs on NHW during convoy movement at vulnerable spots,” he said.

During the security review meeting held in South Kashmir today, ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to enhance the anti-terrorist operations to destroy the nefarious designs of terrorists who always try to disrupt the prevailing peace in the valley.

He instructed them to generate specific inputs, launch anti-terrorist operations along the sides of NHW, and take legal actions against OGWs (terrorist associates) operating in these areas.

Meanwhile, we are identifying the spots on the National Highway where engineering intervention is required in raising the heights of dividers, direct lateral entries, and U-turns on the National Highway.

“Instructions have gone to the team of officers to identify the spots where service lane is required and also send joint recommendation where underpass or overpass are required to maintain the smooth flow of traffic on National Highway.”