ABVP Blames Leftists & Communists Over JNU Clash, Says 'not Against Non-veg'

Hours after violence broke out at JNU, resulting in the injuries of six students, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) interacted with the media on Monday and stated that the clash was triggered by the leftists and communists of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). ABVP added that they were threatened by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU). "They said we won’t allow you to do Ram Navami pooja and those who will do Ram Navami pooja will beat them," one of the ABVP members told reporters.

As the JNUSU and ABVP clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday, allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, an ABVP spokesperson stated that serving non-veg food was not the issue. "We are not against non-veg food. Non-veg food was served in many hostels, but we had no issue with the non-veg food," they said.

"There are many mess secretaries in the various hostels of JNU that are associated with ABVP, even in those hostels non-veg was cooked, we have no issue with non-veg. We are one now one to dictate." ABVP said.

While speaking to the reporters, ABVP spokespersons said, "We have solidarity messages from Muslims saying we did not want to eat non-veg, it was imposed on us." They went on to add that left-wing organisations at the university are distorting the issue by using the "non-veg" narrative. One of the ABVP members told the media that "Their main agenda is to stop the celebration of the Hindu festival."

Pre-planned attack

Hours after the clash at the University, both the Left-controlled JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members. However, ABVP members claimed that JNUSU was behind the attack and stone-pelting. Speaking to the reporters, they said, "ABVP was attacked. Stone pelting happened and this is not the first time it was happening, there are attacking the Hindu festivals for many years."

"It was pre-planned attack on us. They brought stones, and CFL and injured many of our members," ABVP members told reporter on Monday.

It is pertinent to note that a week before, it was decided that only in the hostel of Kaveri non-veg food will not be cooked and it was all decided by the students living in the hostel, one of the members of ABVP stated. "They threatened us that they will throw bones in the hawan," he said. Accusing the JNUSU, NSUI and other left organisations, he added, "They want to use the JNU platform so as not allow the celebration of Ram Navami or any other Hindu festivals." He said that nobody in the Kaveri hostel had any issue. "Pooja of Ram Navami and Iftar party, both were happening in the same hostel. It is happening peacefully without any problem for Hindus or Muslims," he said. ABVP spokespersons further added, "The leftists and communists are agitated that how Hindu festivals are happening in JNU, how in one hostel Hindu-Muslim stay peacefully. This shows their intolerance." In their statement, ABVP accused JNUSU and mentioned, "They brought people from outside... No member of the hostel had an issue, even Muslims gave donations for the Pooja. those who do not belong to our ideology even they gave the donations."

JNU violence

On Sunday, two groups of students clashed at the JNU's Kaveri hostel allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food on the premises on the occasion of Ram Navami.

As per the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), the clash took place when students affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) created a ruckus by manhandling the staff and asked them to not prepare non-vegetarian food. However, ABVP countered this charge and insisted that the trouble began as 'leftists' obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel.

Meanwhile, the All India Students Association (AISA) said in a statement, "It is a constitutional right of every citizen to eat the food of their choice. It is a part of the definition of India where everyone has a right to food of their choice. Do few goons of ABVP have the right to disrupt the constitutional rights of citizens? Rise and resist hooliganism of ABVP."