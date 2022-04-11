JNU Clash: AISA Members Detained Minutes After Staging Protests Outside Delhi Police HQ

Members of the Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) have now taken their protests outside the Delhi Police headquarters against ABVP's alleged violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. Visuals from outside the Delhi police headquarters indicate members of the student body protesting against the ABVP members further accusing the party of carrying out violence by attacking students in the name of food choices.

However, minutes after the students reached the headquarters, they were immediately detained by the police and sent to the nearest police station in police buses.

How did the JNU clash transpire?

This came as JNU continued to remain on the boil over student clashes over the non-veg food being prepared on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, leading to a scuffle between two groups of students. While the ABVP has been accusing the 'Left' student groups of disrupting the Ram Navami ceremony on the campus, the left student groups including the NUSU, SFI, DSF, and AISA continue to accuse ABVP students of perpetrating violence against the students.

Notably, the Left students have also filed a complaint with the Delhi police against unknown ABVP students for instigating violence on the JNU campus on Ram Navami. A case has also been registered under various sections of the IPC while further investigation is presently underway.

Earlier in the day, AISA's verified handle took to Twitter and informed us about its protests outside the Delhi Police HQ. It said, "Against ABVP's Violence in JNU Campus! Students attacked, women harassed, Muslim vendors vilified, all in the name of food choices and Navratri! Reject RSS-BJP's agenda of communal hate on festivals!"

